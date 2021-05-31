The Euro-Atlantic Resilience Center (E-ARC) opens in Bucharest. Iohannis: An absolutely necessary tool
President Klaus Iohannis told the opening of the Euro-Atlantic Resilience Centre (E-ARC) on Monday that the centre is an absolutely necessary tool, voicing his conviction that it will bring added value in the current geo-political context. “I am pleased to participate today in the opening of the (...)
