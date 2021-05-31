NATO Deputy SecGen Geoana: We are facing the most challenging security environment in a generation
May 31, 2021
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has responded with “the greatest ability to adapt” as it is currently facing “the most challenging security environment in a generation,” NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Monday in Bucharest. “We are facing the most challenging security (...)
