ICR London will organize, starting with Tuesday, a series of events on the occasion of the launch, in English, of the volume "Nostalgia" by Mircea Cartarescu, translated by Julian Semilian and published by the prestigious Penguin Classics. On Tuesday, Mircea Cartarescu's birthday, an exhibition with photos selected by the writer from his personal archive will be posted on the ICR London online channels, revealing moments from his childhood, adolescence, family life or his great literary encounters, according to a statement from ICR London sent to AGERPRES on Monday. Organized in partnership with the British publishing house, the series of events will continue on June 7, with a discussion hosted by cultural journalist Miriam Balanescu, meant to map the literary generation of the '80s, having as guests three of its exponents: Mircea Cartarescu, Magda Carneci and Matei Visniec. On June 10, renowned English writer, journalist and literary critic Boyd Tonkin, former chairman of the Man Booker International Prize jury and tireless supporter of foreign language literature in Britain, meets Mircea Cartarescu for the first time in public, in a conversation about the short story volume "Nostalgia." Two other events complete the series: a visual essay on Bucharest in the 1980s with images by architect and photographer Andrei Pandele, as well as the screening of a short film about Mircea Cărrtescu, entitled "The Anxiety of Time", by artist and filmmaker Stefan Constantines in 2007. All events will be streamed on ICR London's online channels: Facebook page, YouTube channel and website. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Cristina Zaharia)