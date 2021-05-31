 
May 31, 2021

Immunisation against COVID-19 of 12-15-year olds could start on Wednesday
May 31, 2021

Immunisation against COVID-19 of 12-15-year olds could start on Wednesday.

Immunisation against COVID-19 of 12- 15 year olds with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine could start on Wednesday, conditional upon all procedural criteria imposed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) being met according to the agreed timetable. "On Wednesday, June 2, children between the ages of 12 and 15 could be immunised against COVID-19 with the vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer/BioNTech. Compliance with this deadline is conditional on compliance with all procedural criteria imposed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), according to the agreed timetable," Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) reported on Monday. The immunisation campaign for children comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued on May 28 a recommendation to authorise the Comirnaty vaccine against COVID-19 for this age group. The recommended vaccination schedule consists of two doses with a 21-day gap between. CNCAV says that in order to facilitate booking the vaccine, the electronic platform will be optimised and from June 1 it will allow the registration of minors for vaccination to the accounts of parents, guardians or carers. Also, the vaccination of children can be done without prior appointment on the platform by showing up straight at the vaccination centres or at the offices of family physicians where this type of vaccine is administered or at marathon events, or drive-thru/curbside vaccination sites. "Vaccination is free and voluntary, and to facilitate the vaccination process, the triage questionnaire and the informed consent form expressing agreement for vaccination are posted for download on the ROVACCINARE website. The document can be signed by one of the parents, by the guardian or legal representative, and at the vaccination centre the accompanying adults will present a valid identity document attesting to their capacity (IC or passport for adults and the birth certificate for those who have not reached 14 years of age)." According to CNCAV, vaccination remains the "safe and effective solution" to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic, and vaccines used in Romania are authorised by EMA, "the most important decision-making body in this case that brings together experts at European level." "According to EMA, data from clinical trials show a very good safety profile and tolerability of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 years, meaning that their efficacy is very high. Likewise, studies reveal that in the group of children who were vaccinated there were no cases of COVID-19, as against the group of unvaccinated children," according to CNCAV. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Cristina Zaharia)

