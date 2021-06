DHL Express Romania Revenue Up 6% YoY To RON364M In 2020

Logistics and parcel delivery company DHL Express Romania saw a 6% increase in revenue on the year to RON364 million in 2020 due to significantly higher volumes on the e-commerce segment. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]