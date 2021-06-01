Air Claim gets EUR 0.5 mln in private placement and plans BVB listingAir Claim, a company that provides money recovery or compensation services for passengers whose flights have been cancelled, saw robust (13x) demand for the shares put up for sale on a private placement before planned listing on the stock exchange. It placed RON 2.5 mln (EUR 0.5 mln) new (...)
Romania's unemployment slides down slightly to 5.7% in AprilThe seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in April 2021 decreased by 0.1pp, to 5.7%, compared to the one registered in the previous month (5.8%), according to data published on May 31 by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The adjusted unemployment rate and the number of unemployed (...)
Daniel Dines buys 5% in major Romanian developer One UnitedOne United Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in Romania, announced that an investment company controlled by UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines has acquired 5% of the shares of the company founded by Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu. The two founders are preparing to list (...)