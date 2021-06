Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Dona Logistica Overshoots RON1B Revenue Mark in 2020

Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Dona Logistica Overshoots RON1B Revenue Mark in 2020. Pharmaceutical wholesaler Dona Logistica posted RON1.1 billion revenue in 2020, an increase of 17% year-on-year, ZF has calculated from the data the company supplied. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]