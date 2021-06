British American Tobacco Trading Revenue Up 6% to RON11.3B in Romania in 2020

British American Tobacco (Romania) Trading, the largest company of the BAT group in this country, ended 2020 with RON11.3 billion (EUR2.35 billion) revenue, 5.8% higher than in 2019, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]