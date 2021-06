Vel Pitar Set to Invest Over RON40M in 2021

Vel Pitar Set to Invest Over RON40M in 2021. Vel Pitar, the leader of the local milling and bakery market, plans to invest RON43 million in technologies that will allow it to make products with a longer shelf life, without E numbers or preservatives. Part of the investment, RON11.2 million, will come from EU funds and the rest is (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]