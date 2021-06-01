President Klaus Iohannis participates in the opening of “Cotroceni Creativ Junior” contest

President Klaus Iohannis participates in the opening of “Cotroceni Creativ Junior” contest. On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis participated in the opening of the second edition of the “Cotroceni Creativ Junior” contest, organized at the Cotroceni National Museum on the occasion of the International Children’s Day. The president was impressed with the way the young artists express on (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]