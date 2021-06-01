 
June 1, 2021

Cărturești has been named Bookstore of the Year at The London Book Fair International Excellence Awards 2021
Cărturești has been named Bookstore of the Year at The London Book Fair International Excellence Awards 2021.

The winners of The London Book Fair (LBF) International Excellence Awards have been announced today, with seven recipients named from across four continents, a press release issued by the organizers informs. The Ghana Library Authority took home The Library of the Year Award, with judges saying (...)

Romania's PM Citu seeks support from president Iohannis for Liberal Party elections Romanian prime minister Florin Citu assured on Monday that his electoral campaign for the position of president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) against incumbent leader Ludovic Orban would not affect the functioning of the Government. Speaking in a show at local news station Digi24, he (...)

Romania's Social Democrats to file no-confidence motion against Govt. on June 14 Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD), the country’s biggest opposition party and the biggest parliamentary party by the number of MPs, confirmed a no-confidence motion against the Government on June 14 - but it has not secured the support of the radical AUR party yet. PSD blames the (...)

Air Claim gets EUR 0.5 mln in private placement and plans BVB listing Air Claim, a company that provides money recovery or compensation services for passengers whose flights have been cancelled, saw robust (13x) demand for the shares put up for sale on a private placement before planned listing on the stock exchange. It placed RON 2.5 mln (EUR 0.5 mln) new (...)

Romania's unemployment slides down slightly to 5.7% in April The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in April 2021 decreased by 0.1pp, to 5.7%, compared to the one registered in the previous month (5.8%), according to data published on May 31 by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The adjusted unemployment rate and the number of unemployed (...)

ZF argues foreign retailers "optimise" most of their profits made in Romania "Dedeman's profitability is a very good indicator of what real profits multinationals make, but which they often "optimise" through transfer prices," Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily concludes starting from the outstanding profit reported by the financial vehicle Paval Holding owned by the founders (...)

Daniel Dines buys 5% in major Romanian developer One United One United Properties, one of the leading real estate developers in Romania, announced that an investment company controlled by UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines has acquired 5% of the shares of the company founded by Victor Căpitanu and Andrei Diaconescu. The two founders are preparing to list (...)

Romanian coal-fired producer CE Oltenia ends 2020 with another EUR 180 mln losses Romanian coal and power group CE Oltenia, which is seeking to get the European Commission's consent for a EUR 3.5 bln state-backed program of converting to green resources, announced another RON 939 mln (over EUR 180 mln) losses for 2020 when its incomes shrank by one third (-32%) to RON 2 bln (...)

 


