Romania's PM Citu seeks support from president Iohannis for Liberal Party elections
Jun 2, 2021
Romanian prime minister Florin Citu assured on Monday that his electoral campaign for the position of president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) against incumbent leader Ludovic Orban would not affect the functioning of the Government. Speaking in a show at local news station Digi24, he (...)
