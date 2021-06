Air Claim gets EUR 0.5 mln in private placement and plans BVB listing

Air Claim gets EUR 0.5 mln in private placement and plans BVB listing. Air Claim, a company that provides money recovery or compensation services for passengers whose flights have been cancelled, saw robust (13x) demand for the shares put up for sale on a private placement before planned listing on the stock exchange. It placed RON 2.5 mln (EUR 0.5 mln) new (...)