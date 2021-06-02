Romanian coal-fired producer CE Oltenia ends 2020 with another EUR 180 mln losses

Romanian coal-fired producer CE Oltenia ends 2020 with another EUR 180 mln losses. Romanian coal and power group CE Oltenia, which is seeking to get the European Commission's consent for a EUR 3.5 bln state-backed program of converting to green resources, announced another RON 939 mln (over EUR 180 mln) losses for 2020 when its incomes shrank by one third (-32%) to RON 2 bln (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]