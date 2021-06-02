Romania's Govt. earmarks EUR 750 mln in subsidies for large-sized investment projects

Romania's Govt. earmarks EUR 750 mln in subsidies for large-sized investment projects. The Romanian Government is continuing its commitment to supporting large-sized investment projects, of over EUR 100 mln each, with a budget of RON 3.75 bln (EUR 750 mln) over the next five years, Ziarul Financiar reported.