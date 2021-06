DIY Retailer Dedeman Posts 10% Rise in Revenue to RON9B in 2020

DIY Retailer Dedeman Posts 10% Rise in Revenue to RON9B in 2020. DIY retailer Dedeman, the largest entrepreneurial business in Romania and the leader of its market in this country, saw revenue up 10.5% to RON9.082 billion (EUR1.877 billion) in 2020, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]