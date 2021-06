Ford Romania Sees 17% Rise in Revenue to EUR2.55B in 2020

Ford Romania Sees 17% Rise in Revenue to EUR2.55B in 2020. Ford Romania’s revenue went up 17% to EUR2.55 billion year-on-year in 2020, Finance Ministry data show. The growth came in a difficult year for the European auto market, which shrank by more than 20% in 2020 due to the pandemic and its (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]