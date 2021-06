eMAG Group 2020 Revenue Reaches RON8.93B In The Region, Of Which ROM5.42B In Romania

eMAG Group, with operations in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria and held by investment fund Naspers and Iulian Stanciu, reported revenue of RON8.93 billion in 2020, of which the revenue reported in Romania reached RON5.42 billion.