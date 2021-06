Core Timpuri Noi Residential Complex To Include Up To 25 EV Charging Stations For Its Apartment Owners

Core Timpuri Noi residential compound, developed by real estate developer Prima Development Group, will also include a network of up to 25 electric vehicle charging stations for the owners of its apartments. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]