Bog’Art Starts Construction Of EUR20M Art City Real Estate Project In Northern Bucharest

Construction company Bog'Art, held by businessman Raul Doicescu, has started works on Art City, a real estate project worth EUR20 million located in northern Bucharest and due for completion in October 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]