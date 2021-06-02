Save the Children: One in two children exposed to some form of abuse in Romania
Violence, poverty and social exclusion, and the lack of quality education are just some of the major problems children face in Romania. Save the Children Romania said in a recent statement that one in two Romanian children is subjected to some form of abuse, and one in three is at risk of (...)
