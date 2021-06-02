Moody’s Sees Romania’s GDP Growing 4% On Medium Term; Keeps Country’s Rating At Baa3, With Negative Outlook
Jun 2, 2021
Moody’s Sees Romania’s GDP Growing 4% On Medium Term; Keeps Country’s Rating At Baa3, With Negative Outlook.
Romania's credit profile (Baa3 negative) balances a medium-term economic growth potential, moderate institutional and governance strength, and still relatively favorable debt metrics against widening macroeconomic imbalances, Moody's Investors Service said in a report (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]