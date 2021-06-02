Pharmaceutical Distributor Ropharma Logistic Targets Nearly RON3M Investments In Warehouses, Car Fleet In 2021
Jun 2, 2021
Ropharma Logistic, a pharmaceutical distributor part of Ropharma Group, one of the largest players on the local, pharmaceutical market, ended 2020 with a turnover of RON561 million in 2020, up 6% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on company (...)
