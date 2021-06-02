Coletăria.ro Seeks To Expand Network By 800 Pick-up Points By End-2021, To Open Two New Warehouses



Coletăria.ro Seeks To Expand Network By 800 Pick-up Points By End-2021, To Open Two New Warehouses.

Coletaria.ro, a platform specialized in the shipping and delivery of parcels, part of Czech Packeta group, plans to expand its local network by an additional 800 pick-up points until the end of 2021 and to open two new warehouses, of 4,000 square meters each, in capital city Bucharest and the (...)