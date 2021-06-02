Ramona Iulia Chiriac appointed as new Head of European Commission’s Representation in Bucharest

Ramona Iulia Chiriac has been appointed as the new Head of the European Commission's Representation in Bucharest, and her term will begin next month, the EC announced in statement on Wednesday. Chiriac will act as the official representative of the European Commission in Romania under the (...)