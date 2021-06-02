GCS: Romania COVID-19 daily case count rises by 164 following over 16,700 tests in past 24 hrs

GCS: Romania COVID-19 daily case count rises by 164 following over 16,700 tests in past 24 hrs. As many as 164 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, in 16,700 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the source states. As of Monday, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]