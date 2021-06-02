Meta Estate Trust SA, a new concept on the Romanian real estate market, raises 19 million lei in the first financing round



Meta Estate Trust SA, a new concept on the Romanian real estate market, raises 19 million lei in the first financing round.

Meta Estate Trust SA, a new company on the Romanian real estate market, announces the closure of the first round of financing from strategic investors and raising of 19 million lei. The Meta Estate Trust business model was designed by Certinvest and adapted to the real estate market together (...)