Liberty Galati appoints its first female General Director

Liberty Galati appoints its first female General Director. LIBERTY Steel Group has appointed Aida Nechifor as the General Director of its LIBERTY Galaţi plant in Romania. Aida, who has worked at the plant for more than 20 years, is the first woman to lead the plant in its 55 year history as well as being the first woman... The post Liberty Galati (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]