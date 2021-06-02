Eurohold, the owner of Euroins România, reports rising revenues and assets in the first quarter of 2021



Eurohold, the owner of Euroins România, reports rising revenues and assets in the first quarter of 2021.

The holding has launched a procedure for a capital increase that will allow the company to raise up to EUR 100 million in its own funds Operating profit increased by 2% to BGN 12.2 million Assets rose up by 3.2% to BGN 1.68 billion EIG’s premium income was up by... The post Eurohold, the owner (...)