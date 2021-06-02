Meeting of NATO Defence Ministers, in video-conferencing format : DefMin Ciuca expresses consistent support for NATO 2030 initiative in preparation for Alliance Summit

Minister of National Defense Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca expressed on Tuesday at the Meeting of NATO Defence Ministers, in video-conferencing format, in preparation for the June 14 NATO Summit, the consistent support for the NATO 2030 initiative, for the related perspectives and decision-making (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]