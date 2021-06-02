ICR London: Special events mark the release in English of Romanian Mircea Cartarescu’s Nostalgia

ICR London: Special events mark the release in English of Romanian Mircea Cartarescu’s Nostalgia. The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London is organizing a series of events to mark the release in English of the volume Nostalgia by Mircea Cartarescu, in the prestigious Penguin Modern Classics series. The novel was translated into English by Julian Semilian. The events are organized in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]