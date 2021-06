Cargus Acquires Majority Stake In Logistics Services Provider QeOPS

Cargus Acquires Majority Stake In Logistics Services Provider QeOPS. Cargus, one of the largest parcel delivery companies in Romania, is acquiring the majority stake in QeOPS, one of Romania's leading providers of e-fulfilment services and personalized logistics solutions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]