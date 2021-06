Sphera Franchise Group Opens KFC drive-thru Unit In Braila, Reaches 88 KFC Restaurants In Romania

Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), the company operating in franchise system the brands KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in Romania, reaches a network of 88 KFC restaurants in Romania, with the opening of a KFC Drive Thru unit in Braila.