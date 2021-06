PM Citu: EC Accepts Romania’s Budget Deficit Return Below EU’s 3% Ceiling In 2024 As Principal Strategy

PM Citu: EC Accepts Romania’s Budget Deficit Return Below EU’s 3% Ceiling In 2024 As Principal Strategy. Prime Minister Florin Citu said Wednesday that Romania’s consolidated budget deficit returning below the European Union’s 3% ceiling in 2024 was accepted as principal strategy by the European Commission. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]