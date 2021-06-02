PM Citu presents Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan: Transport, education, healthcare get big money under PNRR

PM Citu presents Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan: Transport, education, healthcare get big money under PNRR. Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is a very important programme for Romania, under which big money will be doled out to three important sectors: transport – 6.7 billion euros, education – 3.6 billion euros, and healthcare – 2.4 billion euros. “The National Recovery and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]