Top Romanian lender Banca Transilvania takes over Polish Getin Holding's local operations. Banca Transilvania (TLV), the biggest financial group in Romania by assets, will further consolidate its position by acquiring Polish group Getin Holding's local operations. The Romanian group will pay EUR 43 mln for Getin's stakes in Idea::Bank, Idea::Leasing and Idea::Insurance Broker.