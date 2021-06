Farmacia Tei and Bebe Tei Sales Overshoot RON1B Mark in 2020

Farmacia Tei and Bebe Tei Sales Overshoot RON1B Mark in 2020. Farmacia Tei and Bebe Tei brands of entrepreneur Roxana Maftei have overshoot the RON1 billion sales mark together in 2020, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]