European Commission appoints new head of Representation in Romania. Ramona Iulia Chiriac has been appointed the head of the European Commission's Representation in Bucharest. She begins her mandate on July 1, 2021. In this position, she will act as the official representative of the European Commission in Romania under the political authority of EC president (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]