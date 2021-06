Bog’Art launches Art City during Romanian Design Week

Bog’Art launches Art City during Romanian Design Week. Bog’Art is developing Art City, a real estate project with a value of EUR 20 million, comprising 141 apartments, 500 square meters of commercial spaces and 180 parking lots. Al will be delivered in October 2022 Art City is a luxury residential project, located in the northern area of (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]