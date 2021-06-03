The German retailer New Yorker rents 1350 sqm in Colosseum Mall to open a new store

The German retailer New Yorker rents 1350 sqm in Colosseum Mall to open a new store. New Yorker store in Colosseum Mall is going to be the brand’s first store to cover the North-West area of Bucharest The expansion works of Colosseum Mall are advanced and the new commercial spaces will be publicly available by the end of the year The expansion of Colosseum Mall is... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]