Romanian director Cristian Mungiu to head Cannes Semaine de la Critique jury

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu to head Cannes Semaine de la Critique jury. Romanian director Cristian Mungiu will be the president of this year's Semaine de la Critique (Critics' Week) jury. Created in 1962 by the French Union of Film Critics as a parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival, La Semaine de la Critique focuses on discovering new talents, spotlighting (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]