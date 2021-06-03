Iohannis: Our cities are built for automobiles, we need to give cities back to people



Iohannis: Our cities are built for automobiles, we need to give cities back to people.

The cities of today were built for automobiles, but they need to be given back to the citizens, and in this sense, we need an effort from the authorities, president Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday, during a debate for sustainable transport in Romania, organized by the Green Revolution Association, on the occasion of World Bicycle Day. "Naturally, I arrived here on my bike. I believe it is a very good day for us, the politicians, to promote bicycle riding," the president said. He said that within the city traffic "the most vulnerable" are the pedestrians and the bicycle riders. "Our cities have been built for automobiles for the past hundred years. (...) We need to give the cities back to the people. Not everyone wants to ride in a car," the president highlighted. According to Klaus Iohannis, there is a need for plans, for strategies in the field, which need to be put in practice, and the authorities have the most important part.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)