June 3, 2021

Two Romanians develop TOKHIT social network, evaluated at 3 million Euro.

A new social network, TOKHIT, based on NFT and Blockchain technology, developed by two Romanians, was evaluated at 3 million Euro, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday. "TOKHIT is a project that revolutionizes and innovates through the fact that it is the first social network which will allow native NFTs making in a very quick, creative and at a very low cost. The project, initially evaluated at 3 million Euro, is developed by two entrepreneurs from western Cluj-Napoca, with a vast experience in the business environment and is dedicated to creative industry, artists, influencers, professionals from various fields," the press release reads. The TOKHIT project was openly received on the market, and the initial evaluation has proven this through the Seed Funding phase's success, a specific stage of blockchain projects, which allow the financial contribution of those interested. The initiators of the TOKHIT project are confident that they will open up new ways for the content creators. "We are excited and delighted to show up with this global level premiere, a revolutionary project which we hope will make itself known through its innovative component and be appreciated. The content creators will become, with the help of TOKHIT, part of a community where they can experience and create new ways of interacting with their target audience. Moreso, TOKHIT proposes to become the ideal framework for users who wish to monetize their entire professional activity. Along with this initial evaluation, worth 3 million Euro, we are even more confident in the future of TOKHIT," Andrei Ureche (Vandy) declared, the initiator and entrepreneur of the project. For those interested or just curious, registrations for the TOKHIT community have already begun. All they need to do is visit the website tokhit.com, where they will receive all necessary information and can thus become part of an exclusive community. More importantly, they would be the first who will be granted access in this new digital world and will be able to interact with other users. "At this time, we are inviting all those who want to know first-hand extra information about the project to enter the TOKHIT community, by accessing the official website. We promise we will be back with details in the following period regarding how the app will work, about how the interface will look like," Andrei Ureche (Vandy) said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Cernat, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

