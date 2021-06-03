GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count up by 196 on 31.000-plus tests run in past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count up by 196 on 31.000-plus tests run in past 24 hours. Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 196 in the last 24 hours following 31,775 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday. These are all cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of today there were 1,078,338 cases (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]