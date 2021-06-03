Iohannis on World Bicycle Day: The cities of today were built for automobiles, but they need to be given back to the citizens



Iohannis on World Bicycle Day: The cities of today were built for automobiles, but they need to be given back to the citizens.

The cities of today were built for automobiles, but they need to be given back to the citizens, and in this sense, we need an effort from the authorities, president Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday, during a debate for sustainable transport in Romania, organized by the Green Revolution (...)