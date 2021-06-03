Vlad Iftime, Managing Partner Vestra: This year we aim to help cities and communities become economically competitive and move towards new sustainable services



Vlad Iftime, Managing Partner Vestra: This year we aim to help cities and communities become economically competitive and move towards new sustainable services.

How did you choose to invest in SUBLIME Energie? In addition to the policies declared at the level of the European Union and in the European Legislative Framework, the decision to invest in the company SUBLIME Energie was based, first of all, on the care for nature and our passion... The post (...)