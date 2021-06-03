 
Romaniapress.com

June 3, 2021

President Iohannis: Joining the Schengen Area remains a major political goal for Romania
Jun 3, 2021

President Iohannis: Joining the Schengen Area remains a major political goal for Romania.

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday said that joining the Schengen Area “remains a major political goal for Romania,” although the health crisis has seriously affected the Area. “With regard to Schengen, in the context of the health crisis and the measures taken by some Member States, the (...)

