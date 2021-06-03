 
Iohannis: Bucharest, not good example for traffic management
Bucharest is not a good example in traffic management, but there are solutions that can be implemented in this domain, said, on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, in a debate on the topic of sustainable transport in Romania, organized by the Green Revolution Association, on the occasion of World Bicycle Day. "It's obvious that there are solutions and, if we want to look at what we have, even in Romania it's enough to exit Bucharest to see. Bucharest is not a good example in traffic management, but there are solutions elsewhere, they can be seen, they can be copied or taken for inspiration, but, in general, I don't think we can insist on the idea that we in Romania don't know what must be done and how to do it," said the head of state, at the event, which was also attended by Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan. In the head of state's opinion, in Bucharest, until now, "too little has been done". "We hear from the General Mayor that he knows what needs to be solved, he has solutions and, certainly, in the coming period things will improve. Nobody wants to go to the city and get stuck in a traffic jam, we can start from the simple premise that anyone desires fluent circulation. How to achieve that, certainly is a matter of investment, and of technology, and of planning," he said. Iohannis emphasized that "there is no wonder solution, as there is no wonder formula." "Let's not imagine it's enough to draw a line on the first lane. It's maybe an idea that leads somewhere if it is combined with many other measures that come to implement the said project. But, ultimately, yes, there is also need for substantial investments in infrastructure," said the President. He recalled that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan earmarks important amounts for transport investments. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

