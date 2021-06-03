84 deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 infection in past 24 hrs take death toll to 30,499

84 deaths due to SARS-CoV-2 infection in past 24 hrs take death toll to 30,499. As many as 84 deaths - 42 men and 42 women - due to SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to data submitted by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Thursday. According to the GCS, 68 of these deaths date before the above mentioned range and were entered into the database, at the request of the Ministry of Health, by the public health directorates countrywide, following the checks carried out. Thus, four deaths occurred in October 2020, 12 in November 2020, 12 in December 2020, 9 in January 2021 and 15 in February 2021, one in March 2021, 15 in April 2021, in the counties of Dambovita, Galati, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iasi, Ilfov and the City of Bucharest.. According to the GCS, of the 84 deaths, one was registered in the category 30-39 years, three were registered in the age category 40 - 49 years, 9 in the category 50 - 59 years, 19 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 29 in the age category 70 - 79 years and 23 in the age category over 80 years old. 78 of the deaths were recorded in patients with comorbidities, while six patients did not have comorbidities. Overall, 30,499 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection died in Romania, since the beginning of the pandemic, and 191 Romanian citizens died abroad.