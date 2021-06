Alten Romania 2020 Turnover Up 5% YoY To RON127M

Alten Romania 2020 Turnover Up 5% YoY To RON127M. ALTEN Romania, the local division of French group Alten, which specializes in engineering and IT consulting services, ended 2020 with a turnover of RON126.5 million (over EUR26 million), up 5% on the year, and a net profit of RON17,8 million (approximately EUR3.7 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]